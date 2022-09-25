A PhD student in China has sparked a discussion about status after he told his story of working as a food delivery driver during his studies. Photo: SCMP Composite
A PhD student in China has sparked a discussion about status after he told his story of working as a food delivery driver during his studies. Photo: SCMP Composite
‘I do not feel inferior’: PhD student in China works part-time as delivery driver to foot son’s medical bills while earning degree

  • The student failed his first attempt at a dissertation, and then his son was diagnosed with a potentially deadly heart condition
  • To support his son, the man decided to work as a food delivery driver while continuing his studies

Liya Su
Liya Su

Updated: 9:00am, 25 Sep, 2022

