An apprehensive mother in China feared her albino daughter may be marginalised on her first day of kindergarten is releived after peers and teachers accept the girl with open arms. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Everyone likes her’: Chinese albino girl’s warm welcome on first day of kindergarten inspires millions in mainland China
- A story about a little albino girl starting kindergarten and being warmly welcomed by teachers and students has trended on mainland social media
- Official data showed there were almost 90,000 albinos in mainland China in 2018, with rates of albinism at about 1 in every 18,000 people
