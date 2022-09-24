A parasite fetus is a rare congenital abnormality where a malformed and fetus develops on the body of its twin. It took doctors more than 3 hours to remove from the boy (above) Photo: SCMP composite
Born with 4 arms, 4 legs: Chinese baby has surgery to remove headless parasitic fetus attached to chest, now recovering
- A parasite fetus is a rare congenital anomaly where a malformed parasitic fetus develops on the body of its twin in the womb
- The boy was born weighing 2.9kg and was taken straight to intensive care when the abnormality was discovered after his birth
