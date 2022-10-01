A 21-year-old single mother delivers food to raise her daughter after being kicked out by boyfriend’s mother. Photo: SCMP composite
A 21-year-old single mother delivers food to raise her daughter after being kicked out by boyfriend’s mother. Photo: SCMP composite
‘I will never give up on her’: single mother, 21, works as courier after being kicked out by boyfriend’s mother following his death

  • The 21-year-old woman took a courier job to support her child after her boyfriend’s mother kicked them out
  • The woman says she is happy because she can support her daughter, which is her primary goal

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 9:18am, 1 Oct, 2022

