A school in China that built an outdoor kitchen to teach students cooking and life skills as part of a new national curriculum has been praised for its initiative and trended online. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Don’t underestimate a child’s ability’: school in China praised for outdoor kitchen teaching kids cooking and life skills
- An outdoor kitchen in China is teaching primary students how to prepare and cook a variety of dishes under a new national curriculum
- The outdoor kitchen initiative is supported by the students’ parents, who say it will help nurture the children’s culinary and coping skills
