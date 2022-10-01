A school in China that built an outdoor kitchen to teach students cooking and life skills as part of a new national curriculum has been praised for its initiative and trended online. Photo: SCMP composite
A school in China that built an outdoor kitchen to teach students cooking and life skills as part of a new national curriculum has been praised for its initiative and trended online. Photo: SCMP composite
Trending in China
People & Culture /  Trending in China

‘Don’t underestimate a child’s ability’: school in China praised for outdoor kitchen teaching kids cooking and life skills

  • An outdoor kitchen in China is teaching primary students how to prepare and cook a variety of dishes under a new national curriculum
  • The outdoor kitchen initiative is supported by the students’ parents, who say it will help nurture the children’s culinary and coping skills

Liya Su
Liya Su in Shanghai

Updated: 6:00pm, 1 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A school in China that built an outdoor kitchen to teach students cooking and life skills as part of a new national curriculum has been praised for its initiative and trended online. Photo: SCMP composite
A school in China that built an outdoor kitchen to teach students cooking and life skills as part of a new national curriculum has been praised for its initiative and trended online. Photo: SCMP composite
READ FULL ARTICLE