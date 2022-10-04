Chen Lan (pictured bottom centre and in inset), a nurse with 29 years of experience, has gone viral after fulfilling a life-long dream of going to university and is attending the same school as her son (pictured top centre). Photo: SCMP composite
‘Let’s go for it together’: viral story of nurse admitted as mature age PhD candidate to same university as son an inspiration in China
- A Chinese nurse who failed to get into university early in life works hard and finally achieves her dream after being accepted as a PhD candidate
- Her story has gone viral on mainland social media inspiring millions with her never give up on your dream no matter your age attitude
