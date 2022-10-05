A young woman in China wanted to know why her parents had never pressured her to marry, unlike those of her friends, their surprising reply has trended on mainland social media and won praise. Photo: SCMP composite
‘As long as you’re happy’: chill Chinese parents tell daughter, 34, marrying from pressure a bad idea, bucking cultural norm, winning applause
- A woman whose friends married after intense parental pressure struggled to relate, as she never experienced this and decided to ask her parents why
- Their response has been praised on social media as traditional ideas about Chinese children having to obey parents remain strong
