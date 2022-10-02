The Chinese government recently announced four updates from major digs focussed on ancient China. Photo: SCMP composite
Major breakthroughs at 4 archaeological sites in China offer window into early days of Chinese civilisation
- China’s National Cultural Heritage Administration recently made public updates about four different archaeological sites
- They all offered insights into the Xia and Shang civilisations, two of the earliest Chinese civilisations
