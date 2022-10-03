A mother teaches her daughter stretching techniques, but some people online thought she was too young. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Winning at the starting line’: toddler imitates professional dancing mother, delighting Chinese social media and prompting caution criticism

  • The little girl was recorded showing off her flexibility with a deep hamstring and back stretch
  • But many people online said the mother was being irresponsible to allow such a young girl to learn how to dance

Liya Su
Liya Su in Shanghai

Updated: 9:18am, 3 Oct, 2022

