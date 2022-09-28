A Chinese court has penalised for a second time a company that fired a woman illegally after it handed her a compensation payment in loose change. Photo SCMP composite
‘Trampling on dignity’: Chinese boss pays US$1,400 staff compensation in coins then fined again for being ‘disrespectful’
- A firm fined for illegally sacking an employee and ordered to pay compensation is in trouble again after paying the fine in 60kg of loose change
- A court has now fined the firm a further 5,000 yuan (US$700) for the loose change stunt, accusing it of disrespect and wasting public resources
