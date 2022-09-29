A teacher who dresses like Sailor Moon and uses unconventional tactics to engage her students has become a social media darling in China. Photo: SCMP composite
Sailor Moon lookalike English teacher in China trends on social media with lively, humorous and engaging teaching style
- An English teacher in China who bears a close resemblance to Sailor Moon has become a social media darling with her unusual approach to teaching
- She is very popular with her students, and now the wider public are fans of her interactive and thoughtful teaching style and classroom presence
