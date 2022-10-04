Young people in China are no longer ‘lying flat’, they are ‘letting it rot’. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Lying flat’ is no more: new evolution of disillusionment has frustrated Chinese youths ‘letting it rot’
- ‘Lying flat’, or tang ping in Mandarin, a social protest movement, went mainstream in China last year, referring to the idea of just doing enough to get by
- But now, some Chinese youths are ‘letting it rot’ by not even attempting to participate in society to begin with
