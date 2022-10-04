Young people in China are no longer ‘lying flat’, they are ‘letting it rot’. Photo: SCMP composite
Young people in China are no longer ‘lying flat’, they are ‘letting it rot’. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Lying flat’ is no more: new evolution of disillusionment has frustrated Chinese youths ‘letting it rot’

  • ‘Lying flat’, or tang ping in Mandarin, a social protest movement, went mainstream in China last year, referring to the idea of just doing enough to get by
  • But now, some Chinese youths are ‘letting it rot’ by not even attempting to participate in society to begin with

Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 9:00am, 4 Oct, 2022

