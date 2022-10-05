Dr Wou Kiuan became one of the most prolific collectors of Chinese antiquities in the 20th century. Photo: Sotheby’s
Meet Wou Kiuan, a late Chinese collector whose vases are about to fetch at least US$15 million at a Sotheby’s auction
- Wou spent decades building one of the most remarkable private collections of Chinese antiquities in Europe
- The former diplomat had pieces that are now selling for over US$15 million each
