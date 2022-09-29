A mother in China made it her personal mission to track down her adopted daughter’s birth parents, finally finding them by using videos on social media and online searches. Photo: SCMP composite
‘It will not break our ties’: Chinese woman who found her adopted daughter’s birth parents praised as ‘greatest mum’

  • Tian adopted Feng, now 19 years old, as her second child from a former coworker when the girl was just seven days old
  • She found her daughter’s biological parents with the help of NGO workers and by using online searches and posting a video about her search

Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 6:06pm, 29 Sep, 2022

