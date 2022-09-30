A woman ‘texts’ with her dead mother and a little girl is delighted when dad makes a surprise homecoming. Photo: SCMP composite
Love, courage in China: woman ‘talks’ to dead mother on WeChat, girl overjoyed by dad’s return, observant man saves neighbour’s life
- A woman sends herself messages from her dead mother’s WeChat account to keep her memory alive and as a way to deal with her death
- A sharp-eyed man saves the life of a neighbour after noticing she had not hung any washing for days and suspected something was wrong
A woman ‘texts’ with her dead mother and a little girl is delighted when dad makes a surprise homecoming. Photo: SCMP composite