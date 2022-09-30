A man in China who rescued a girl about to fall off an escalator has been accused of inappropriately groping her by cyberbullies, but has been defended by members of the public. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Leave him alone, keyboard warriors’: man in China saves girl from falling off escalator, accused of ‘touching her bottom’
- A man in China who rescued a girl about to fall off the edge of an escalator after she became trapped is praised for pulling her up to safety
- However, after CCTV footage of the rescue emerged, some internet users accused the man of ‘touching the girl’s bottom’ during the rescue
