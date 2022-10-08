Chinese social media users are delighted by a husband’s diary of the physical changes his wife has gone through while pregnant. Photo: Weibo
‘Every word is love’: Chinese man records wife ‘farts a lot’, vomiting, ultrasounds in pregnancy diary delighting millions
- A husband keeps a diary detailing every physical experience his wife goes through during pregnancy such as when she passes wind or has a check-up
- Millions in China have been touched by the diary after it was featured in a news story this week and went viral online
