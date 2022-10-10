The girl can be seen gripping the steering wheel and turning it every now and then.

The girl’s mother was in the passenger seat while filming her daughter driving.

“You are driving very well,” the mother said.

The couple were excited about their daughter’s driving and posted the video on social media, oblivious to the fact they had broken the law. It was not long before someone called the local police after seeing the disturbing video.

When the family realised this they rushed to the police station where an officer tried to explain why small children should not drive cars.

“No child is allowed to sit in the driver’s seat when a vehicle starts to move. No matter if you hold her or let her sit alone, it’s prohibited.” the officer said.

The father was fined 50 yuan (US$7) by police and lost three driving points from his licence for the ‘driving lesson’. Photo: Weibo

Kuang explained to the officer that his daughter insisted on sitting on his lap because she felt unwell. He claimed to be a veteran driver and trusted his road skills while teaching his daughter to drive. They said they filmed the incident because they thought it would be “fun”.

After the officers went through the many reasons why letting a five-year-old drive a car was illegal and just a terrible idea, the couple acknowledged their mistake. Kuang was fined 50 yuan (US$7) and lost three driving points from his licence.

On Weibo most people said the family was irresponsible.

“It’s too dangerous. Are the parents not aware of that?” wrote one person.

Another said: “Please respect the lives of others.”

In another case, an angry mother in China was fined for placing her son on the roof of her car while driving earlier this year.

