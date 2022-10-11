‘We rebuilt contact again. We started sending messages to comfort each other, and gradually we fell in love again,’ says Weng. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Their fate is sealed’: woman in China runs into first love in cab after 10 years and they start over with kids from earlier marriages
- A woman reunites with her first love from 10 years ago and they form a family of six with children from previous marriages
- They split in 2011 due to expensive bride price and the distance between her home in Jiangxi and his in Henan
‘We rebuilt contact again. We started sending messages to comfort each other, and gradually we fell in love again,’ says Weng. Photo: SCMP composite