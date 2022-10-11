The Pallas’s cat is commonly found in the mountains of Siberia, Tibet and Mongolia and is listed as ‘of least concern’ on the IUCN Red List. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Fat sacred beast’: cute Pallas’s cat chokes to death on chicken piece and mourned by millions as Chinese zoo promises probe
- Celebrity Pallas’s cat named Sun Simiao famed in China for his plump figure and cute appearance has choked to death on a piece of unboned chicken
- The zoo involved is investigating following accusations it had not provided proper care for the animal in its captive breeding programme
