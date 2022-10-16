A sheep named Kaochuan has free rein of his owner’s home, and unlike most sheep, Kaochuan is a risk taker who likes to try and eat and play with everything. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Naughty but adorable’ pet sheep in China that eats everything - screws, nails and clothes - becomes internet sensation
- A pet sheep called Kaochuan has become an online hit due to his playful nature and desire to eat almost anything
- In a viral video, Kaochuan is shown happily accompanying his owner, no matter where he goes or what he does, and generally causing trouble
A sheep named Kaochuan has free rein of his owner’s home, and unlike most sheep, Kaochuan is a risk taker who likes to try and eat and play with everything. Photo: SCMP composite