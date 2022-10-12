Two former childhood friends reunited by chance have been married after 60 years of no contact. Photo: Toutiao.com
‘Unexpected fate’: Chinese childhood friends born on same day, now 96, marry 60 years after last contact due to chance dinner party
- Born just hours apart in 1926, the couple were friends growing up as their fathers ran a photo studio together before losing touch
- It was not until 2019 when the man bumped into the woman’s younger brother at a retired workers’ dinner party in Shanghai that they met again
