The bullying of a little girl with natural afro hair has left her not wanting to attend school, but she has received online support on social media. Photo: SCMP composite
The bullying of a little girl with natural afro hair has left her not wanting to attend school, but she has received online support on social media. Photo: SCMP composite
Trending in China
People & Culture /  Trending in China

‘Explosive hair is cool’: girl, 5, bullied in China by classmates for her natural afro hair renews beauty standards debate online

  • A little girl in China with natural afro-textured hair is deeply upset after her classmates nicknamed her ‘Explosive Hair’ and bullied her
  • News reports on the bullying have generated substantial online discussion about beauty standards with many people praising the girl’s unique hair

Liya Su
Liya Su in Shanghai

Updated: 9:07am, 13 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The bullying of a little girl with natural afro hair has left her not wanting to attend school, but she has received online support on social media. Photo: SCMP composite
The bullying of a little girl with natural afro hair has left her not wanting to attend school, but she has received online support on social media. Photo: SCMP composite
READ FULL ARTICLE