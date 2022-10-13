The bullying of a little girl with natural afro hair has left her not wanting to attend school, but she has received online support on social media. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Explosive hair is cool’: girl, 5, bullied in China by classmates for her natural afro hair renews beauty standards debate online
- A little girl in China with natural afro-textured hair is deeply upset after her classmates nicknamed her ‘Explosive Hair’ and bullied her
- News reports on the bullying have generated substantial online discussion about beauty standards with many people praising the girl’s unique hair
The bullying of a little girl with natural afro hair has left her not wanting to attend school, but she has received online support on social media. Photo: SCMP composite