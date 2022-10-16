A Chinese company is under fire for a hiring questionnaire that may have violated labour laws. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Overtime for free’, ‘late paycheques’: Chinese firm under fire for asking job applicants unreasonable questions
- The interview questions also asked if employees would tolerate if managers hired family members on their team or if they would work during their free time
- A local Shenzhen government bureau said it is aware of the questionnaire and is investigating the matter
