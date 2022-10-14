Chinese social media has criticised a father who helped his child count 10,000 grains of rice for his homework. Photo: SCMP composite
Count 10,000 grains of rice homework: Chinese man helping son finish odd assignment ridiculed, sparks education methods debate
- Online reaction has been scathing of a Chinese dad who helped his son manually count 10,000 grains of rice for a special homework assignment
- Unconventional teaching methods in China, sometimes used by parents, have often gained traction online and generated fierce debate
Chinese social media has criticised a father who helped his child count 10,000 grains of rice for his homework. Photo: SCMP composite