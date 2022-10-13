A Chinese couple gave wedding guests ‘no money gift’ passes and requested no cash or presents be handed over amid China’s frugality drive. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Friendship is priceless’: couple’s ‘no money gift’ passes for wedding guests praised amid China’s frugality drive
- Chinese people traditionally give red envelopes with money enclosed at weddings, funerals, birthday parties and other important occasions
- China has launched a nationwide campaign to curb extravagant weddings and funerals that have been deemed wasteful and too complex
