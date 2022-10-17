A just released study shows better nutrition has led to boys in rural China being on average 7.5cm taller and 6.6kg heavier compared to 10 years ago. Photo: SCMP composite
Taller and fatter: study shows boys in rural China are 7.5cm taller and 6.6kg heavier than a decade ago thanks to better nutrition

  • An official study has found boys aged 13 in rural China are now 7.5cm taller and 6.6kg heavier than a decade ago
  • Meanwhile, children aged between 6 and 15 were on average at least 3cm taller and 1kg heavier due to improved diet

Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 2:00pm, 17 Oct, 2022

