A just released study shows better nutrition has led to boys in rural China being on average 7.5cm taller and 6.6kg heavier compared to 10 years ago. Photo: SCMP composite
Taller and fatter: study shows boys in rural China are 7.5cm taller and 6.6kg heavier than a decade ago thanks to better nutrition
- An official study has found boys aged 13 in rural China are now 7.5cm taller and 6.6kg heavier than a decade ago
- Meanwhile, children aged between 6 and 15 were on average at least 3cm taller and 1kg heavier due to improved diet
A just released study shows better nutrition has led to boys in rural China being on average 7.5cm taller and 6.6kg heavier compared to 10 years ago. Photo: SCMP composite