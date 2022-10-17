Pictured: Wang Baoku. There are 129 local languages and dialects within China across 56 ethnic groups, according to The Languages of China. Photo:Ifeng.com
Policeman fluent in nearly all Chinese dialects helps more than 50 previously missing people reunite with families by analysing accents
- A Chinese policeman’s impressive language skills have allowed him to identify where a person is from just by listening to a few sentences
- Wang Baoku uses his talent for language, which he gained during military service, to track down missing people in China, some gone for decades
