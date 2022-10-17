Pictured: Wang Baoku. There are 129 local languages and dialects within China across 56 ethnic groups, according to The Languages of China. Photo:Ifeng.com
Pictured: Wang Baoku. There are 129 local languages and dialects within China across 56 ethnic groups, according to The Languages of China. Photo:Ifeng.com
Trending in China
People & Culture /  Trending in China

Policeman fluent in nearly all Chinese dialects helps more than 50 previously missing people reunite with families by analysing accents

  • A Chinese policeman’s impressive language skills have allowed him to identify where a person is from just by listening to a few sentences
  • Wang Baoku uses his talent for language, which he gained during military service, to track down missing people in China, some gone for decades

Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 6:30pm, 17 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Pictured: Wang Baoku. There are 129 local languages and dialects within China across 56 ethnic groups, according to The Languages of China. Photo:Ifeng.com
Pictured: Wang Baoku. There are 129 local languages and dialects within China across 56 ethnic groups, according to The Languages of China. Photo:Ifeng.com
READ FULL ARTICLE