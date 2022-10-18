Quirky China: doctors spend 1 hour reviving a man whose heart stops, a baby’s name sounds like a lot of cash in Chinese, and kittens can’t get enough of the cartoon Tom and Jerry. Photo: SCMP composite
Quirky China: man without heartbeat revived after an hour, viral baby with ‘5 billion’ name, kittens love Tom and Jerry cartoon
- A 61-year-old man with heart disease was saved one whole hour after his heart stopped beating thanks to the efforts of doctors in China
- Kittens in China have delighted mainland internet users after video of them watching Tom and Jerry cartoons emerged
Quirky China: doctors spend 1 hour reviving a man whose heart stops, a baby’s name sounds like a lot of cash in Chinese, and kittens can’t get enough of the cartoon Tom and Jerry. Photo: SCMP composite