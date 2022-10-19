Giant sweet potatoes and spring onions from China’s Shandong have stunned mainland internet users. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Unbelievably big’ Chinese sweet potatoes larger than human heads, spring onions taller than adults - giant produce shocks internet

  • From sweet potatoes the size of a human head to spring onions taller than an adult, web users share online videos of Shandong’s huge farm produce
  • Large produce including apples, radishes and spring onions are common in the province thanks to the choice of species and climate, says expert

Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 9:00am, 19 Oct, 2022

