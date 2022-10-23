A woman in China went viral for her fantastic replica courtyard made of chocolate. Photo: SCMP composite
‘The doors look tasty’: woman creates mouth-watering miniature Chinese courtyard house model out of chocolate
- The courtyard house is based on a setting from famous Chinese television show ‘My Own Swordsman’
- The artist made 2,000 miniature chocolate bricks to build a realistic version of the house.
