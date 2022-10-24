This seven-year-old girl was delighted when she stumbled upon a model that look a lot like her. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Are they long-lost twins?’: girl in China stumbles upon model in poster that is spitting image of her, delighting millions
- Not only did the two girls look alike, but their clothes were also in strikingly similar colours
- The viral video amused many online, with some people wondering if the model was actually the same girl
This seven-year-old girl was delighted when she stumbled upon a model that look a lot like her. Photo: SCMP composite