A woman in China said two dogs saved her after she collapsed on a basketball court. Photo: SCMP composite
‘These dogs are angels’: sleep-deprived student who fainted and lost consciousness on Chinese campus says stray canines saved her
- Video clip of dogs she took after waking up gets more than 200 million views on Weibo
- Social media posters describe strays as ‘angels’, urge people to treat animals well
