A woman in China said two dogs saved her after she collapsed on a basketball court. Photo: SCMP composite
Trending in China
‘These dogs are angels’: sleep-deprived student who fainted and lost consciousness on Chinese campus says stray canines saved her

  • Video clip of dogs she took after waking up gets more than 200 million views on Weibo
  • Social media posters describe strays as ‘angels’, urge people to treat animals well

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 6:00pm, 20 Oct, 2022

