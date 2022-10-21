A girl’s love for painting has led to some inquires from museums. Photo: SCMP composite
‘I have been brainwashing her’: father recreates drawings by daughter, 4, sparking wave of interest from Chinese art galleries

  • Dad admits brainwashing his little girl to encourage and develop her passion for drawing
  • Five art galleries want to exhibit the father-daughter creations after online surge in interest

Liya Su
Liya Su in Shanghai

Updated: 9:00am, 21 Oct, 2022

Five art galleries in China have invited a man to exhibit recreations inspired by a series of artworks drawn by his four-and-a-half-year-old daughter.

The father, surnamed Jin, from Hangzhou in Zhejiang province, eastern China, gained popularity for reinterpreting his daughter’s whimsical drawings over a month-long period, Star Video reported.

Jin, whose occupation is unclear, said he had spent time inspiring his girl to practise drawing.

“Since she was very little, I’ve been brainwashing her and telling her that she is a painter. Then she fell madly in love with drawing,” Jin told Star Video.

An example of the father’s art (left) made by recreating his daughter’s drawing. Photo: Baidu
An example of the father’s art (left) made by recreating his daughter’s drawing. Photo: Baidu

He said both he and his wife never forced their daughter to paint but always praised what she had produced.

In an online video which has gone viral, the pink-pyjama-clad girl can be seen sitting on a piece of cardboard carefully drawing balloons with an orange paint brush.

Jin said it became clear his daughter got a lot of fun and pleasure from drawing and at one point she drew a little girl dressed in red with unusually long ears which he particularly liked.

He immediately had the idea of recreating and adapting her artwork.

“I was too obsessed to stop recreating,” the little girl’s father said.

Within a month, he had turned the ears on the girl’s head in the drawing into a variety of forms including ribbons moving with the wind, a heart shape, and a scarf.

He also created different images for the girl, for example, as an elegant but icy lady and a mysterious stranger with an indifferent facial expression.

It was only after he shared some of his adapted creations on the internet that Jin realised the potential they might have.

“Five art galleries reached out to me to invite me to launch exhibitions,” Jin said.

Jin said museums have shown interest in displaying the father-daughter pieces. Photo: Baidu
Jin said museums have shown interest in displaying the father-daughter pieces. Photo: Baidu

He added that his artworks were in hot demand, and already there are 10 pieces for sale online.

The video of his daughter drawing has attracted about 95,000 views, with many users expressing amazement at the daughter-father creations.

One said: “A fantastic collaboration between the father and daughter. That is so cool.”

Another said: “The girl is definitely winning at the starting line.”

Jin’s daughter practices her drawing. Photo: Baidu
Jin’s daughter practices her drawing. Photo: Baidu

Stories of young talented artists often trend on mainland social media.

Days ago a 12-year-old boy held his first art exhibition of more than 50 sci-fi-inspired artworks in southern China.

In July, a 15-year-old boy also had a debut exhibition with artworks comprising sculptures and oil paintings in Shenzhen.

Liya Su

Liya Su

Liya Su is a China-based culture and food journalist. She has long been interested in digging into the diversity of culture, life and gastronomy in China and beyond.

