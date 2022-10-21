In an online video which has gone viral, the pink-pyjama-clad girl can be seen sitting on a piece of cardboard carefully drawing balloons with an orange paint brush.

Jin said it became clear his daughter got a lot of fun and pleasure from drawing and at one point she drew a little girl dressed in red with unusually long ears which he particularly liked.

He immediately had the idea of recreating and adapting her artwork.

“I was too obsessed to stop recreating,” the little girl’s father said.

I’ve been brainwashing her and telling her that she is a painter. Then she fell madly in love with drawing The girl’s father, surnamed Jin

Within a month, he had turned the ears on the girl’s head in the drawing into a variety of forms including ribbons moving with the wind, a heart shape, and a scarf.

He also created different images for the girl, for example, as an elegant but icy lady and a mysterious stranger with an indifferent facial expression.

It was only after he shared some of his adapted creations on the internet that Jin realised the potential they might have.

“Five art galleries reached out to me to invite me to launch exhibitions,” Jin said.

Jin said museums have shown interest in displaying the father-daughter pieces. Photo: Baidu

He added that his artworks were in hot demand, and already there are 10 pieces for sale online.

The video of his daughter drawing has attracted about 95,000 views, with many users expressing amazement at the daughter-father creations.

One said: “A fantastic collaboration between the father and daughter. That is so cool.”

Another said: “The girl is definitely winning at the starting line.”

Jin’s daughter practices her drawing. Photo: Baidu

Stories of young talented artists often trend on mainland social media.

Days ago a 12-year-old boy held his first art exhibition of more than 50 sci-fi-inspired artworks in southern China.