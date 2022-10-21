Love and courage in China: a dramatic escape for two women from a burning flat and a woman with Caesarean scars is carried home in a basket. Photo: SCMP composite
Love and courage in China: dramatic escape from burning flat, woman with caesarean scar carried in basket, Good Samaritan’s ‘positive energy’
- Two women jump from a third-floor unit of a burning building in China, landing on a bedsheet
- A new mother with Caesarean scarring carried up to her 7th floor home in a basket to prevent injury
