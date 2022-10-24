Shi Xingbang, a pioneer in Chinese archaeology, has died at the age of 99. Photo: SCMP composite
Shi Xingbang, a pioneer in Chinese archaeology, has died at the age of 99. Photo: SCMP composite
Trending in China
People & Culture /  Trending in China

Shi Xingbang, pioneering Chinese archaeologist who helped excavate Terracotta Warriors and was crucial for Three Gorges Dam, dies at 99

  • His greatest contribution was discovering China’s first neolithic village in 1953
  • His papers shape the foundation for Chinese neolithic history that has been built on in the decades since

Kevin McSpadden
Kevin McSpadden

Updated: 6:00pm, 24 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Shi Xingbang, a pioneer in Chinese archaeology, has died at the age of 99. Photo: SCMP composite
Shi Xingbang, a pioneer in Chinese archaeology, has died at the age of 99. Photo: SCMP composite
READ FULL ARTICLE