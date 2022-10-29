Despite half of the jacket’s surface being exposed to the elements, it: ‘provides both warmth and fashion’, according to an online description. Photo: SCMP composite
‘People ain’t buying it’: US$220 Chinese puffer jacket with ‘fashion holes’ taken off online store after becoming public laughing stock

  • A down jacket filled with holes has been removed from online sales after questions were raised about its claims to be insulated given it is filled with big holes
  • The jacket, produced by Chinese street fashion brand INXX, prompted an online backlash over its design

Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 2:00pm, 29 Oct, 2022

