A Chinese father, angered by a crab that pinched his daughter, ate the creature to punish it and ended up in hopsital with multiple parasitic infections. SCMP composite
‘I wanted revenge’: Chinese man becomes seriously ill with parasitic infections after eating live crab for pinching his daughter
- A man was so enraged by a small crab that pinched his young daughter that he ate the creature whole as ‘punishment’
- Two months later he was in hospital in serious pain, but initially insisting to puzzled doctors that he hadn’t eaten anything ‘unusual’
A Chinese father, angered by a crab that pinched his daughter, ate the creature to punish it and ended up in hopsital with multiple parasitic infections. SCMP composite