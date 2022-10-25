A Chinese father, angered by a crab that pinched his daughter, ate the creature to punish it and ended up in hopsital with multiple parasitic infections. SCMP composite
A Chinese father, angered by a crab that pinched his daughter, ate the creature to punish it and ended up in hopsital with multiple parasitic infections. SCMP composite
Trending in China
People & Culture /  Trending in China

‘I wanted revenge’: Chinese man becomes seriously ill with parasitic infections after eating live crab for pinching his daughter

  • A man was so enraged by a small crab that pinched his young daughter that he ate the creature whole as ‘punishment’
  • Two months later he was in hospital in serious pain, but initially insisting to puzzled doctors that he hadn’t eaten anything ‘unusual’

Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 6:33pm, 25 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A Chinese father, angered by a crab that pinched his daughter, ate the creature to punish it and ended up in hopsital with multiple parasitic infections. SCMP composite
A Chinese father, angered by a crab that pinched his daughter, ate the creature to punish it and ended up in hopsital with multiple parasitic infections. SCMP composite
READ FULL ARTICLE