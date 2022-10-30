Two parents went viral in China after using a fishing pole to prod their daughter after she had accidentally locked them out and then fallen asleep. Photo: SCMP composite
‘There are many advantages to fishing’: Chinese parents use fishing rod to poke awake daughter who locked them out and fell asleep

  • The daughter had locked the gate after returning home and proceeded to fall asleep on the couch
  • Giggling throughout, the parents used various methods to try and wake their sleeping daughter

Liya Su
Liya Su in Shanghai

Updated: 9:00am, 30 Oct, 2022

