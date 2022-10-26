A Chinese woman who bought an entire unit for just US$2,000 after relocating to small Chinese city goes viral as more young people opt out of expensive city living in China. Photo: SCMP composite
A Chinese woman who bought an entire unit for just US$2,000 after relocating to small Chinese city goes viral as more young people opt out of expensive city living in China. Photo: SCMP composite
US$2,000 for a home: woman in China who buys low-priced flat after relocating to small town trends online as exodus from costly cities grows

  • Increasing numbers of jaded young people are abandoning big cities and large salaries in search of affordable housing and a more relaxed lifestyle
  • After years of stagnant economic growth a former coal boomtown has been seeking to reverse its decline by luring young professionals from big cities

Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 6:52pm, 26 Oct, 2022

