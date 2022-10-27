The dog’s owner says people like feeding her corgi, but she has now noticed the pet is getting too fat. Photo: SCMP composite
‘I’m fat, don’t feed or mum will beat me’: Chinese dog owner uses scary message on sticky note to stop strangers feeding obese corgi

  • Dog owner goes as far as leaving note attached to pet’s coat warning people to stop feeding it and threatening to beat the canine as punishment
  • The owner became concerned about her pet’s health after she realised customers at an eatery near her home were feeding the corgi

Liya Su
Liya Su in Shanghai

Updated: 9:00am, 27 Oct, 2022

