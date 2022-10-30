A reconstruction of a Jeholornis fossil and an artistic rendition of the bird. Photo: SCMP composite
When dinosaurs became birds: studies of prehistoric Chinese fossils paint a picture of transition moment in evolutionary change
- The birds, called Jeholornis, were some of the first animals to diverge away from dinosaurs and become birds
- Scientists found the birds could have been fruit eaters with a strong sense of smell that were most active during daytime
