A reconstruction of a Jeholornis fossil and an artistic rendition of the bird. Photo: SCMP composite
When dinosaurs became birds: studies of prehistoric Chinese fossils paint a picture of transition moment in evolutionary change

  • The birds, called Jeholornis, were some of the first animals to diverge away from dinosaurs and become birds
  • Scientists found the birds could have been fruit eaters with a strong sense of smell that were most active during daytime

Kevin McSpadden
Kevin McSpadden

Updated: 6:00pm, 30 Oct, 2022

