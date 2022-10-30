A man who won a massive lottery jackpot has not told anyone, including his family. Photo: SCMP composite
A man who won a massive lottery jackpot has not told anyone, including his family. Photo: SCMP composite
Trending in China
People & Culture /  Trending in China

Mystery lottery winner in cartoon costume: Chinese man who won US$30.6 million jackpot keeps windfall secret so family won’t become conceited

  • The man said he is a ‘long-time fan’ of the lottery and has played for more than a decade
  • He said he was worried about his family changing after they received the sudden windfall

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 2:40pm, 30 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A man who won a massive lottery jackpot has not told anyone, including his family. Photo: SCMP composite
A man who won a massive lottery jackpot has not told anyone, including his family. Photo: SCMP composite
READ FULL ARTICLE