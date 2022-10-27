A remote controlled drone helped a woman check up on a friend after she became worried for her wellbeing when the friend stopped responding to text messages for hours. Photo: SCMP composite
A remote controlled drone helped a woman check up on a friend after she became worried for her wellbeing when the friend stopped responding to text messages for hours. Photo: SCMP composite
Trending in China
People & Culture /  Trending in China

True friend? Woman in China sends drone to check on girlfriend after she stops answering message for 4 hours and touches millions

  • When a woman’s best friend suddenly stopped replying to messages she feared the worst and decided to send a drone to check on her
  • The friend had recently been having heart problems which heightened the woman’s anxiety about her welfare

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 6:25pm, 27 Oct, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A remote controlled drone helped a woman check up on a friend after she became worried for her wellbeing when the friend stopped responding to text messages for hours. Photo: SCMP composite
A remote controlled drone helped a woman check up on a friend after she became worried for her wellbeing when the friend stopped responding to text messages for hours. Photo: SCMP composite
READ FULL ARTICLE