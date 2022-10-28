Powered by a rechargeable battery carried on his back, the artificial heart allows Wang to livea normal life. Photo: SCMP composite
Chinese man with no natural heartbeat now a popular stand-up comedian 3 years after artificial heart transplant’s life-saving miracle
- Wang Shiqi was diagnosed in 2004 with a disease making it difficult for his heart to pump blood and received an artificial heart in 2019
- A recipient of one of China's first artificial hearts, the 41-year-old has won acclaim for his comedic performances in his new life as a stand- up
