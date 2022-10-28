Cai Maoqiang was honoured as a “martyr” after he died in a forest fire. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Planned marriage next year’: Chinese man, 23, who survived massive quake in 2008, dies battling forest fire and made a ‘martyr’
- The 23-year-old fireman died along with a colleague in a massive conflagration in central China’s Hunan province
- Friend recalls how he once said ‘It is my responsibility to head for danger’
Cai Maoqiang was honoured as a “martyr” after he died in a forest fire. Photo: SCMP composite