A Taiwanese tourist witnesses the Seoul Halloween stampede ‘hell’ following bathroom visit after escaping from ‘frighteningly’ massive crowds. Photo: SCMP composite
‘I went to the loo and when I came out horror was unfolding’: Taiwan tourist tells of narrow escape from deadly Seoul Halloween stampede
- ‘It was like a scene from a disaster movie’, she says in social media video
- Death toll from tragedy climbs to 156, most of them young women
