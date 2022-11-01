A Taiwanese tourist witnesses the Seoul Halloween stampede ‘hell’ following bathroom visit after escaping from ‘frighteningly’ massive crowds. Photo: SCMP composite
A Taiwanese tourist witnesses the Seoul Halloween stampede ‘hell’ following bathroom visit after escaping from ‘frighteningly’ massive crowds. Photo: SCMP composite
Trending in China
People & Culture /  Trending in China

‘I went to the loo and when I came out horror was unfolding’: Taiwan tourist tells of narrow escape from deadly Seoul Halloween stampede

  • ‘It was like a scene from a disaster movie’, she says in social media video
  • Death toll from tragedy climbs to 156, most of them young women

Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 6:30pm, 1 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A Taiwanese tourist witnesses the Seoul Halloween stampede ‘hell’ following bathroom visit after escaping from ‘frighteningly’ massive crowds. Photo: SCMP composite
A Taiwanese tourist witnesses the Seoul Halloween stampede ‘hell’ following bathroom visit after escaping from ‘frighteningly’ massive crowds. Photo: SCMP composite
READ FULL ARTICLE