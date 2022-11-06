A professional woman in China quit her job after being forced to clean toilets on her first day and is praised for exposing the company. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Scrub the toilet’: woman in China hired as media specialist forced to clean bathroom on first day – company faces online backlash
- A young professional in China is a workplace hero after outing a former employer who forced her to do demeaning jobs like cleaning toilets
- The woman was shocked on her first day when a company vice-president told her team to clean the bathroom for the next week
