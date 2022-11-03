Chinese woman Ran Tilan threw herself in front of a truck to save 2-year-old boy and has been praised as a hero. Photo: SCMP composite
Chinese woman Ran Tilan threw herself in front of a truck to save 2-year-old boy and has been praised as a hero. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Exchanging an arm for a life all worth it’: Chinese woman throws herself in front of truck to save 2-year-old boy praised as superhero

  • A viral video caught the moment a boy wandered onto a road as a big truck was driving towards him before a woman ran out and saved him
  • Although she pulled the boy away from harm, she was hit by the heavy vehicle and lost an arm as a result, but says it was worth losing an arm to save a life

Liya Su
Liya Su in Shanghai

Updated: 9:34am, 3 Nov, 2022

