Chinese woman Ran Tilan threw herself in front of a truck to save 2-year-old boy and has been praised as a hero. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Exchanging an arm for a life all worth it’: Chinese woman throws herself in front of truck to save 2-year-old boy praised as superhero
- A viral video caught the moment a boy wandered onto a road as a big truck was driving towards him before a woman ran out and saved him
- Although she pulled the boy away from harm, she was hit by the heavy vehicle and lost an arm as a result, but says it was worth losing an arm to save a life
