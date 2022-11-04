University students stuck in Covid-19 lockdowns have turned to making cardboard pets to entertain themselves. Photo: SCMP composite
‘Cute but sad’: bored, lonely Chinese university students are making cardboard pets to relieve tedium of campus coronavirus lockdowns

  • ‘A cardboard dog doesn’t get ill and always waits for me at the dormitory door,’ said one student
  • Online observers split over whether paper pets craze is sign of madness or a source of spiritual comfort

Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 9:00am, 4 Nov, 2022

